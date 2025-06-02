Mahakumbhabhishekam to be held at Sree Padmanabhaswamy Temple

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Special rituals, including Mahakumbhabhishekam, will be held at the Sree Padmanabahaswamy Temple on 8 June from 7.40 am to 8.40 am. The Thazhikakudam installation, installation of the idol of Viswaksena and ashtabandham at the shrine of Lord Sree Krishna are among the rituals. The temple has announced revised darshan timings from 2 to 8 June.

A statement from the temple said the rituals were a follow-up to the devaprasnam held in August 2011. After the devaprasnam an inspection by the temple thantri and vasthuvidya expert Kanippayyoor Krishnan Namboodiripad had found damages to the idol of Viswaksena. The idol is about 300 years old. The new idol was sculpted by Thirukoshtiyur Madhavan from Thirukoshtiyur village at Sivaganga in Tamil Nadu.

The rituals which will begin on 2 June would be led by temple’s chief thantri Govindan Namboodiripad, thantris Tharanaelloor Pradeep Namboodiripad, Tharananelloor NR Satheeshan Namboodiripad and Saji Namboodiripad.

Darshan timings

2 June: 3.30 am to 4.45 am, 6.30 am to 7 am, 9 am to 11 am, 11.30 am to 12 noon, 4.30 pm to 6 pm

3 June: 3.30 am to 4.45 am, 6.30 am to 7 am, 10.30 onwards in the forenoon, 4.30 pm to 6.15 pm, 6.45 pm to 7.20 pm,

4 June: 3.30 am to 4.45 am, 6.30 am to 7 am, 10.30 onwards in the forenoon, 4.30 pm to 6.15 pm, 6.45 pm to 7.20 pm

5 June: 3.30 am to 4.45 am, 6.30 am to 7 am, 10.30 onwards in the forenoon, 4.30 pm to 6.15 pm, 6.45 pm to 7.20 pm

6 June: 3.30 am to 4.45 am, 6.30 am to 7 am, 10.30 onwards in the forenoon, 4.30 pm to 6.15 pm, 6.45 pm to 7.20 pm

7 June: 3.30 am to 4.45 am, 6.30 am to 7 am, 10.30 onwards in the forenoon, 4.30 pm to 6.15 pm, 6.45 pm to 7.20 pm

8 June: 3.30 am to 4.45 am, 6.30 am to 6.45 am, after idol installation rituals in forenoon, 4.30 pm to 6 pm