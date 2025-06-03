Former collector slips into coma after surgery; surgeon booked in Thiruvananthapuram

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Vanchiyoor police have filed a case of medical negligence against a neurosurgeon following a complaint from Parvathy Nandan, the daughter of former Thiruvananthapuram collector M Nandakumar. Nandakumar has reportedly slipped into a coma after undergoing brain surgery at a private hospital on May 17.

Parvathy alleges that the surgeon’s negligence led to her father’s condition. Hospital authorities, however, said that the surgery was “uneventful,” but Nandakumar did not regain consciousness post-operation, which was later diagnosed as a hypoxic injury to the brain.

“He underwent surgery due to a 30mm hematoma and a brain midline shift. Though he was removed from the ventilator while in a deep sleep, he was moved back to the ICU when he failed to regain consciousness. After 48 hours, we determined that he had suffered hypoxic injuries to the brain, but the cause was unclear.

There are instances documented in literature where hypoxic injuries have occurred rarely during subdural hematoma evacuation,” hospital sources said.

The investigation is currently being conducted by the Shanghumugham assistant commissioner, according to the Vanchiyoor police.