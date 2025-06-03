KSHRC steps in over Vanchiyoor slaughterhouse, seeks strict environmental checks by PCB in Thiruvananthapuram

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: With complaints rising against the setting up of a slaughterhouse at the Vanchiyoor market, owned by Karavaram panchayat, the Kerala State Human Rights Commission (KSHRC) has directed the Kerala State Pollution Control Board to ensure that all environmental norms and guidelines are strictly followed before granting approval to the modern slaughterhouse under construction.

KSHRC chairperson Justice Alexander Thomas issued the order while addressing a petition regarding the project. He emphasised that the Pollution Control Board’s environmental engineer must inspect the site and consult with relevant stakeholders, including the complainant and Karavaram panchayat secretary, before issuing any clearance.

The directive comes in response to a complaint -- filed by S Shaji, a resident of Alamcode, Vanchiyoor -- demanding a halt to the alleged illegal construction of the slaughterhouse. The facility is being developed by the district panchayat. Vanchiyoor ward member V Shibulal alleged that the infrastructure development for the slaughterhouse was launched without getting any clearance.

“They have already invested Rs 1 crore on infrastructure. The development was done on wetland, and it’s a clear violation,” he said. According to the district panchayat’s submission to the KSHRC, the building is located on land recorded in the data bank, affirming its designated use.