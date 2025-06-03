Praveshanotsavam marks a new era in education sector: Minister G R Anil

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Kerala has marched ahead of other states in the education sector and the ‘Praveshanotsavam’ programme to welcome newcomers to schools marks a new era, Food and Civil Supplies Minister G R Anil has said. The minister was inaugurating the district-level ‘Praveshanotsavam’ programme at Kavalayoor Government Higher Secondary School near here on Monday.

The Minister said the Praveshanotsavam is being conducted in a grand manner these days and the newcomers enjoy every moment of the event. The government has made huge progress in terms of providing breakfast and noon meals to children, revised textbooks and improving the infrastructure facilities in schools.

“The improvement in school infrastructure is huge. Besides, the first two weeks after school reopening is set apart to familiarise children with various socially relevant topics. The state is poised to eradicate acute poverty which would herald a transformation in its social sphere,” Anil said.

The minister also inaugurated the renovated building at the school which was constructed at a cost of Rs 1.48 crore of which Rs 1.3 crore was from KIIFB fund and Rs 18 lakh from the MLA’s local development fund. District Panchayat president D Suresh Kumar, District Panchayat vice-president Shailaja Beegum, Manamboor grama panchayat president S Nahas, district panchayat health and education standing committee chairperson V R Salooja, cine artist Akhil Kavalayoor and school authorities were present.

Attingal MLA O S Ambika who presided over the programme said schools in the state have been raised to international standards through the General Education Rejuvenation Mission. The changes the government brought in the school education sector have been timely, she pointed out.