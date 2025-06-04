Basil wins gold at World Para Athletics Grand Prix

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Mohammad Basil has brought glory to the nation by clinching the gold medal in the 100M-T47 event at the prestigious World Para Athletics Grand Prix-Handisport Open Paris 2025 held in France. Basil, who trains at the SAI National Centre of Excellence (NCOE), in the capital delivered a stunning performance to secure the top spot in his category.

Basil is currently training under the guidance of Sreenivasan, high performance coach, whose mentorship has been instrumental in shaping Basil’s progress and international success.

The World Para Athletics Grand Prix in Paris is a premier international competition attracting elite para-athletes from across the world.

Officials at SAI LNCPE here extended their heartfelt congratulations to Basil, commending his dedication, discipline, and hard work.