General Education Minister V Sivankutty orders probe into Pocso case accused’s presence at school event

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The ‘Praveshanotsavam’ programme to welcome newcomers into the world of letters at a government school in Thiruvananthpuram has courted controversy following the participation of a Pocso case-accused vlogger as a guest at the event on Monday. Following complaints from parents, General Education Minister V Sivankutty ordered an inquiry into the incident.

The minister directed the deputy director of education, Thiruvananthapuram, to conduct an inquiry and submit a report.

The incident came as a major embarrassment to the government that had recently taken stern action against Pocso-accused teaching and non-teaching staff and even removed a few of them from service.

Vlogger Mukesh M Nair was roped in as one of the guests of the event held at Fort High School, West Fort.