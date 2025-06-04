Kerala govt backtracks from move to summon Calicut University registrar

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The state government has put on hold its controversial directive to the registrar of Calicut University to appear before an additional secretary of the higher education department on June 4 for a ‘hearing’ based on a complaint.

The unprecedented move had evoked criticism from the academic community. They alleged that it was an attempt to interfere in the affairs of universities that function as autonomous institutions. A senior official of the higher education department told TNIE that the hearing has been put on hold due to some “technical reasons”.

The government had earlier informed the Calicut University registrar that it had received a complaint alleging irregularities in the temporary appointment of the former director of physical education in the varsity in 2015. The registrar was directed to attend the ‘hearing’ conducted by an additional secretary with a copy of the relevant documents.