Kerala hospitals told to strengthen COVID-19 protocols with more testing

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The health department has issued revised guidelines aimed at curbing the spread of Covid, amid a recent spike in cases in the state. The measures include mandatory mask-wearing for high-risk individuals, particularly in crowded public spaces, and renewed emphasis on mask usage, cough etiquette, and hand hygiene.

On Tuesday, an 80-year-old man who had tested positive for Covid died. He was also suffering from severe pneumonia and comorbidities. The state reported 19 new Covid cases and one fatality on the same day, bringing the number of active cases to 1,416. The total death toll now stands at nine.

Dr Reena K J, director of health services, has directed hospitals to conduct rapid antigen tests for all patients presenting with influenza-like illness (ILI), acute respiratory infections (ARI), or severe acute respiratory infections (SARI). To prevent cross-infection, hospitals must ensure that Covid and influenza patients are accommodated in separate wards or rooms.

In healthcare facilities, masks have been made mandatory for all healthcare workers, patients, and visitors. The number of visitors will be limited, and symptomatic individuals will be required to undergo testing before entry. Dr Reena has also urged hospitals to make full use of RT-PCR testing facilities in each district. Additionally, samples with a high viral load (CT value below 25) will be sent to the National Institute of Virology (NIV), Pune, for whole-genome sequencing. Each district is expected to submit at least 15 such samples every two weeks.

Hospitals — both public and private — have been instructed to ensure the availability of essential resources, including oxygen supplies, medications, personal protective equipment (PPE), oxygen-supported beds, ventilators, and ICU beds.

In relief camps, individuals showing symptoms such as fever, chills, cough, or shortness of breath are required to wear masks. Vulnerable groups — including the elderly, pregnant women, and those with underlying health conditions — are strongly advised to wear masks at all times.

Revised guidelines