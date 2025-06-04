POCSO case accused vlogger in school reopening event: Minister Sivankutty blames headmaster, teachers

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: General Education Minister V Sivankutty has said there was a lapse on the part of the headmaster and teachers of Fort High School in the capital in the incident in which vlogger Mukesh M Nair, who is a POCSO case accused, participated in the school reopening ceremony as a guest on June 2.

"It was not right to allow the participation of a POCSO case accused in the event. I would like to clarify that such persons should never be allowed to participate in any school event in the state," the Minister told reporters here on Wednesday.

The minister said the headmaster had visited him earlier in the day and admitted that allowing the POCSO accused in event was a mistake on the part of the school. Sivankutty also expressed dissatisfaction over the headmaster's explanation that he and teachers of the school did not know the vlogger's background as he was invited by a voluntary organisation that sponsors materials for students during school reopening.

Meanwhile, an inquiry report by the Deputy Director of Education, Thiruvananthapuram, into the incident has reportedly concluded that there was a lapse on the part of the school authorities and has also reccomended disciplinary action against the headmaster. The inquiry was ordered by the Minister on Tuesday following complaints by the parents of children studying in the school.

Last month, police had registered a case against the vlogger under the POCSO Act. He was accused of coercing a minor girl to appear in an inappropriate social media content without proper consent.