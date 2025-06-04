Thrissur Pooram fiasco: Top cop to submit report soon, ADGP refutes charges

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: State Police Chief Shaik Darvesh Saheb, who conducted an inquiry to ascertain whether any lapses by ADGP M R Ajith Kumar led to the disruption of the 2024 Thrissur Pooram, will file his report before the government soon.

Shaik, who is set to retire on June 30, will file the report within two weeks, sources said. As part of the probe, he recorded Ajith’s statements last week. The ADGP has refuted the allegations of lapses. Sources said he told the police chief that he had ensured all measures for the safe conduct of Pooram and the junior officers failed in their duty to execute the action plan.

Sources said Ajith also rejected the accusation that he wilfully chose not to respond to calls made by Minister P Rajan when the Pooram fiasco took place. He said he was in touch with the minister until 10.30pm and after that he went to sleep.