Congress leader KC Venugopal’s remarks on welfare pension are a challenge against people: CPM

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The CPM leadership has come out against senior Congress leader K C Venugopal for his remarks on social welfare pensions. Venugopal’s statement terming the welfare pensions an election bribe is a challenge towards the common people, said the CPM secretariat in a statement.

The CPM urged the Congress leader to withdraw his statement and apologise to the people.

In the last nine years, the LDF government has kept aside `72,000 crore for welfare pension distribution alone. In spite of the Union government’s denial of Central grants, the state government has been trying to give pension without delay.

“The state hasn’t forgotten the remarks made by certain Congress leaders when the pensions were delayed. When the Centre has been trying to punish the state by denying Central grants and bringing KIIFB under the state’s borrowing limit, the Congress has remained silent. Despite these restrictions, the LDF government has been trying to give pensions every month,” said the CPM in a statement.