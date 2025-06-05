INTERVIEW: Rajesh James, director of the award-winning work Slaves of the Empire

You have not tried to censor or even modify how the characters talk…

Yes, that’s true. Documentary work allows us that freedom. There is realism. If the filmmaker tries to mask that anyway, then you lose the essence. Our responsibility is always to leave that intact. For Slaves of the Empire, we left everything in and weaved a narrative around it.

How long did it take to shoot Slaves of the Empire?

Four years, from 2020 to 2024. We shot in intermittently — on weekends, off days, etc.

In what capacity do you go to shoot… how many apparatus and equipment?

Maximum of two cameras for most of the shoots we did, especially at Dhobi Khana. Not more. This was to ensure that we didn’t disturb their work. Also, some, we knew from experience, are very conscious whenever there’s a camera around. So, we took great care. But even then, these two equipments were too much for many. It was only after six months, i.e. when they had become familiar with the cameras, that the real shoot began. For interviews, we added one more.

Did you face rejection when we went to shoot for the first time?

Oh yes, very much. At first, they talk very dismissively to us. But then face, that’s the real documentary work, right? You capture the feelings as raw as they come. Also, we took the effort to convince them on why this work matters to us. And subsequently, it mattered to them as well. But after several months into the work, it can be said that they forgot about us. One was like, ‘They have been going at it for a long time. I wonder what transpires of all this effort.’ We showed up and kept the cameras rolling, until finally we had what we came for.