Cabinet nod to CSIR -NIIST innovation centre at KLIP

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The cabinet on Thursday issued clearance for setting up a CSIR -NIIST Centre for innovation, technology and entrepreneurship in the second phase of Bio 360 Life Sciences park, at the Kerala Life Science Industries Park (KLIP), Thonnakkkal.

The cabinet also decided to give 10 acres of land on lease to CSIR-NIIST for a period not exceeding 90 years.

Other decisions