Cabinet nod to CSIR -NIIST innovation centre at KLIP

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The cabinet on Thursday issued clearance for setting up a CSIR -NIIST Centre for innovation, technology and entrepreneurship in the second phase of Bio 360 Life Sciences park, at the Kerala Life Science Industries Park (KLIP), Thonnakkkal.
The cabinet also decided to give 10 acres of land on lease to CSIR-NIIST for a period not exceeding 90 years.
Other decisions
The monthly wages of special public prosecutors has been revised to Rs 70,000 from Rs 60,000 with effect from January 2025.
Permission given for 688 temporary posts under revenue department, to continue for one year
Two special deputy tahsildar posts to be created in revenue department.
The lease amount for 20.7250 acres of land, given to Sree Chitra Thirunal Institute, has been revised to Rs 1 per cent, for a period of 30 years
Administrative sanction has been given for a Rs 643.88 crore project to establish Kozhikode Institute of Organ and Tissue Transplant.