Bharat Mata row: CPI hits out at Raj Bhavan, to hoist Tricolour in protest

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Coming out against the Raj Bhavan over the Bharat Mata row, CPI state secretary Binoy Viswam on Friday said all branches of the party will hoist the national flag and plant saplings on Saturday to underscore the message that Bharat Mata is truly represented by the Tricolour. He said the saplings will be nurtured by the party branches as symbols of national unity.

“The events that unfolded in the past 48 hours in the Raj Bhavan, culminating in the sanctification of an image associated with the RSS in the official residence of the constitutional authority, cannot be condoned by anyone who celebrates the idea of India and honours the Constitution in letter and spirit,” Binoy said.

Elaborating on the circumstances that led to the controversy, he said on World Environment Day on June 5, the agriculture department headed by Minister P Prasad decided to distribute and plant saplings with the participation of the honourable Governor at the Raj Bhavan.

“On June 4, the minister’s office received a “revised” schedule of programme in which ‘prayer’ was replaced with ‘lighting of the lamp’ and paying ‘floral tributes to Bharatamba’ (image of Bharat Mata allegedly used by the RSS at its functions),” he said.

Binoy said Prasad called the official in charge at Raj Bhavan and enquired about the changes. “He was told floral offerings would be made to a portrait of Bharatamba. The minister said details of the portrait should be shared as it is a government event and unprecedented changes, for both the government and Raj Bhavan, are now being incorporated,” he said.