Bharat Mata row: CPI hits out at Raj Bhavan, to hoist Tricolour in protest

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Coming out against the Raj Bhavan over the Bharat Mata row, CPI state secretary Binoy Viswam on Friday said all branches of the party will hoist the national flag and plant saplings on Saturday to underscore the message that Bharat Mata is truly represented by the Tricolour. He said the saplings will be nurtured by the party branches as symbols of national unity.
“The events that unfolded in the past 48 hours in the Raj Bhavan, culminating in the sanctification of an image associated with the RSS in the official residence of the constitutional authority, cannot be condoned by anyone who celebrates the idea of India and honours the Constitution in letter and spirit,” Binoy said.
Elaborating on the circumstances that led to the controversy, he said on World Environment Day on June 5, the agriculture department headed by Minister P Prasad decided to distribute and plant saplings with the participation of the honourable Governor at the Raj Bhavan.
“On June 4, the minister’s office received a “revised” schedule of programme in which ‘prayer’ was replaced with ‘lighting of the lamp’ and paying ‘floral tributes to Bharatamba’ (image of Bharat Mata allegedly used by the RSS at its functions),” he said.
Binoy said Prasad called the official in charge at Raj Bhavan and enquired about the changes. “He was told floral offerings would be made to a portrait of Bharatamba. The minister said details of the portrait should be shared as it is a government event and unprecedented changes, for both the government and Raj Bhavan, are now being incorporated,” he said.
Binoy said the official forwarded the portrait, showing the Bharat Mata against the backdrop of a non-official Indian map, riding a lion and holding a saffron flag, resembling the RSS is known to use.
“Such a portrait cannot be used in a government programme, the minister informed the official. After several calls from the Raj Bhavan, he was informed the governor had declined to change the portrait,” he said.Binoy said the government can proceed only under the Constitution. “At government events, no motif or symbol associated with religion or used by any one section can be displayed. When the Raj Bhavan insisted the portrait would not be changed, the minister said the event being organised by the agriculture department cannot be held in the Raj Bhavan. On the morning of June 5, the decision to not hold the event at the Raj Bhavan was communicated to the Raj Bhavan. It was instead held in the state secretariat complex,” he said.
Binoy said at government events and in tableaux, portraits featuring Bharat Mata show the Tricolour, while the one proposed by the Raj Bhavan shows a saffron flag and other motifs.