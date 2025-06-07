School teacher cooks up rape story against colleague, arrested in Thiruvananthapuram

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: A woman teacher of an aided school in Thiruvananthapuram has been booked for fabricating a sexual abuse story involving a girl student to settle personal scores with another teacher.

C R Chandralekha, a Hindi teacher at Raja Ravi Varma Higher Secondary School in Kilimanoor, was booked under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (Pocso) Act for falsely claiming that the girl, a Plus I student, was raped and impregnated by a male teacher of the school. As per the Kilimanoor police, Chandralekha had been at loggerheads with the male teacher over issues related to the school management.

While the student was on leave owing to health issues, Chandralekha made up the rape story and circulated it via social media. The girl came to know about the allegation when she rejoined classes. However, by then, the fake story had spread like wildfire, forcing the student to drop out.

“The employees have been divided over the ownership of the school for years. Chandralekha and the male teacher belong to rival factions and she concocted the rape story to tarnish his reputation,” said an officer. Chandralekha also reportedly informed other institutions concerned about the alleged rape.

However, a probe revealed that there was no truth to the allegation. Following this, the Parent Teacher Association of the school filed a complaint with the general education minister, based on which Chandralekha was suspended. The girl’s mother has also filed a complaint with the chief minister.