Himalayan Odyssey: Sreesha's resolve sees her to the top of Mount Everest

Chomolungma may mean “the divine mother of the world” in Tibetan, but her ways are tough and treacherous. Only those with a passion that surpasses every human weakness can hope to find their way through her.

Knowing her is a journey into the power of human will — how it towers over every obstacle to push those with fire in their hearts to the top of the world’s highest peak: Chomolungma, aka Mount Everest.

It was a discovery of this inner power for Sreesha Raveendran too, who has become the second Keralite woman to summit Everest. She vividly remembers the world from the top as sheer magic.

“An experience that made every struggle worthwhile,” she gushes.

“It was all a sheet of undulating snow, with some landmark peaks visible in the visual melee. The wind was howling at a high, making it impossible for me to watch the spectacle. My goggles were covered with snow. The wind was that strong, bone-chilling. I removed the goggles, and immediately my left eye was blinded. Yet, I mentally devoured the beauty of all that was before me, stayed at the summit to hoist the Tricolour, and to melt into the nothingness I felt on top.”