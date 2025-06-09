KU wins patent for research on dye-sensitised solar cells

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The University of Kerala has received an Indian patent for a process of crystalising perovskite quantum dots for dye-sensitised solar cells.

The patent is an outcome of collaborative research between the Departments of Physics and Botany, facilitated by KU’s Translational Research and Innovation Centre.

The researchers have demonstrated the use of their patent for applications such as solar cell and blue light emitting diode.

R Jayakrishnan, lead researcher in the team, said the significance of the patent is in having developed a process for achieving crystallisation of the perovskite materials that are being widely researched.