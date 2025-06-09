Vizhinjam port receives the world’s largest ship

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Vizhinjam International Seaport made maritime history on Monday as it welcomed the MSC Irina, the world’s largest container ship by capacity.
Commanded by Willy Antony, a native of Thrissur, the colossal vessel is nearly four times the length of a FIFA-standard football field.
This marks the MSC Irina's first-ever stop at a South Asian port, underscoring Vizhinjam's growing capability to handle Ultra-Large Container Vessels (ULCVs).
The ship arrived at the port’s outer anchorage on June 3.
Purpose-built to transport massive container loads between Asia and Europe, the MSC Irina measures 399.9 metres in length and 61.3 metres in width.
It boasts an extraordinary carrying capacity of 24,346 TEUs (Twenty-foot Equivalent Units), operating under the Liberian flag.
The vessel can stack containers up to 26 tiers high and features energy-efficient technologies designed to reduce carbon emissions by up to 4%.
Launched in March 2023 and entering service the following month, MSC Irina surpasses the previous record-holder, OOCL Spain, by 150 TEUs. It will remain berthed at Vizhinjam until Tuesday before continuing its voyage toward Europe.
“Proud to welcome MSC Irina, the world’s largest container ship with a capacity of 24,346 TEUs, to our Vizhinjam Port. This marks the vessel's maiden visit to South Asian shores, making it a milestone not just for Vizhinjam but for India’s emergence as a key player in global transhipment. A bold vision now in motion,” said Karan Adani, Managing Director of Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone, on the social media platform X.
The port has recently welcomed other Icon-class vessels, including MSC Türkiye and MSC Michel Cappellini, further establishing its reputation as a key hub in maritime trade.