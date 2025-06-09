Vizhinjam port receives the world’s largest ship

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Vizhinjam International Seaport made maritime history on Monday as it welcomed the MSC Irina, the world’s largest container ship by capacity.

Commanded by Willy Antony, a native of Thrissur, the colossal vessel is nearly four times the length of a FIFA-standard football field.

This marks the MSC Irina's first-ever stop at a South Asian port, underscoring Vizhinjam's growing capability to handle Ultra-Large Container Vessels (ULCVs).

The ship arrived at the port’s outer anchorage on June 3.

Purpose-built to transport massive container loads between Asia and Europe, the MSC Irina measures 399.9 metres in length and 61.3 metres in width.

It boasts an extraordinary carrying capacity of 24,346 TEUs (Twenty-foot Equivalent Units), operating under the Liberian flag.

The vessel can stack containers up to 26 tiers high and features energy-efficient technologies designed to reduce carbon emissions by up to 4%.