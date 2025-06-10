Kerala consumer commission orders probe against district unit president

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Complaints over non-delivery of orders and even a suicide threat by an aggrieved consumer forced the State Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission (SCDRC) to order a probe against the president of the District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission.

SCDRC president Justice B Sudheendra Kumar assigned its member K R Radhakrishnan to conduct the probe. He has been asked to examine orders delivered by the bench chaired by the district forum president P V Jayarajan since 2022. If the allegations are found true, the SCDRC president will recommend to the state government and the national commission to take administrative action against the president, it is learnt.

The complainants alleged inordinate delay on the part of the president in delivering copies. Some are yet to receive a copy though the order was pronounced in the open court years ago. A man who secured a favourable order against the HDFC Bank in 2023 made the suicide threat before the SCDRC a few days ago. Following a strict direction from Sudheendra Kumar, the man was issued a copy on Monday.