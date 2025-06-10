New multi-level parking facilities to alleviate traffic congestion in Thiruvananthapuram

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Parking issues in two heavily congested areas in the capital city --- the Government Medical College Hospital (MCH) and East Fort regions --- are set to be resolved with the upcoming launch of two major multi-level car parking facilities. This project, implemented by Smart City Thiruvananthapuram Ltd (SCTL), aims to ease road congestion and provide hassle-free parking for commuters.

According to official sources, the new parking facility on the MCH premises is expected to be completed within the next two weeks, with trial runs set to begin shortly. Meanwhile, the multi-level car park at Putharikandam, which costs nearly `20 crore, is anticipated to be finished by the end of July.

An official associated with the project said, “The deadline for the MCH facility was the end of May, and we are pleased to report that 90% of the work has been completed. We are closely monitoring progress to ensure there are no further delays. Parking is a significant concern on the MCH campus and surrounding junction, so this facility will provide substantial relief for commuters and visitors to the hospital, which accommodates multiple healthcare institutions.”