New multi-level parking facilities to alleviate traffic congestion in Thiruvananthapuram

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Parking issues in two heavily congested areas in the capital city --- the Government Medical College Hospital (MCH) and East Fort regions --- are set to be resolved with the upcoming launch of two major multi-level car parking facilities. This project, implemented by Smart City Thiruvananthapuram Ltd (SCTL), aims to ease road congestion and provide hassle-free parking for commuters.
According to official sources, the new parking facility on the MCH premises is expected to be completed within the next two weeks, with trial runs set to begin shortly. Meanwhile, the multi-level car park at Putharikandam, which costs nearly `20 crore, is anticipated to be finished by the end of July.
An official associated with the project said, “The deadline for the MCH facility was the end of May, and we are pleased to report that 90% of the work has been completed. We are closely monitoring progress to ensure there are no further delays. Parking is a significant concern on the MCH campus and surrounding junction, so this facility will provide substantial relief for commuters and visitors to the hospital, which accommodates multiple healthcare institutions.”
The new MCH parking facility will have the capacity to accommodate around 202 cars at a time and will feature an automated design, similar to the multi-level car parking facility already operational at Palayam. Though the city corporation has introduced MLCPs at Palayam and the corporation office, these have seen limited usage.
However, officials are optimistic about the new MLCPs, with expectations they will operate at full capacity due to high demand. The Putharikandam facility, located opposite the railway station, is especially needed as ongoing development on the railway premises has created significant parking challenges for commuters. “Once this facility opens, we are confident that it will be well-utilised,” said the official.
They also shared positive updates regarding the Palayam MLCP, noting that the number of users has increased recently. “The onset of the monsoon has encouraged more people to use the Palayam facility, especially after incidents of tree uprooting and falling branches that damaged vehicles parked on the roads,” the official added.