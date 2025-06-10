Thiruvananthapuram's Sree Chitra hospital reschedules surgeries as device shortage disrupts medical services

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Sree Chitra Tirunal Institute for Medical Sciences and Technology (SCTIMST) has postponed several non-emergency neuro-interventional procedures due to a shortage of essential devices, sparking major inconvenience for patients and political backlash.

According to a statement from the hospital, the rescheduling is due to an ongoing effort to streamline the procurement process for interventional devices. While cardiology procedures, including paediatric interventions, will continue as planned, neuro and peripheral interventional surgeries have been suspended starting Monday.

As a result, five urgent interventional surgeries and two neuro procedures have been indefinitely delayed, affecting patients from Tamil Nadu and other regions referred to the institute.

The Department of Imaging Sciences and Interventional Radiology confirmed the suspension of all peripheral and neuro-interventional procedures. Doctors blamed the crisis on delays in procurement, alleging that hospital authorities failed to prioritise timely device acquisition. Suppliers reportedly declined to honour previous contracts from 2023 without a revision in rates, exacerbating the crisis.