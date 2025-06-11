LSGD launches anti-corruption overhaul to strengthen internal vigilance system

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: In a major move to combat corruption and inefficiency, the Local Self-Government Department is going for a complete overhaul of its internal vigilance system. Minister M B Rajesh on Tuesday criticised Internal Vigilance Officers for lack of proactive intervention even as corruption continues in various forms. The plan is to take strict action against vigilance officers who are found to be lenient and inactive. A special police vigilance unit under an SP will be set up to supplement the LSG Department’s internal vigilance mechanism.
The LSGD Minister issued strong directives during the on-day training session organised for Internal Vigilance Officers at the headquarters of the LSGD on Tuesday. “Many vigilance officers are seen to be focusing on trivial issues, like minor errors in leave registers, while large-scale irregularities go unchecked. This approach must change. Surprise visits should not become ceremonial, and officers must act meaningfully,” the minister said.
The minister warned that officers who fail to carry out inspections will face action. As per the new reforms, each vigilance officer will now be assigned specific local bodies and will be responsible for monitoring their operations using K-SMART and track file movements and delays.
The LSG Department has issued a new weekly schedule for vigilance officers that includes two days for waste management-related inspections, three days dedicated to vigilance operation and remaining days for clerical and administrative tasks. A new colour-coding system - Red, Yellow or Green - will be introduced as part of the reforms and based on file pendency, corruption cases and complaints both employees and local bodies will be colour-coded. This will be made visible to the public and will form the basis for action against repeat defaulters.
The minister said that a new standard operating procedure (SoP) will be developed for this. As many as 97 individuals with corruption allegations have been found across the state. The minister said that reforms must yield visible results within three months. The minister said that the upcoming amendments in the Panchayat Raj Act will empower internal vigilance officers by providing more authority and resources to the vigilance set-up.