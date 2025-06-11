LSGD launches anti-corruption overhaul to strengthen internal vigilance system

The minister warned that officers who fail to carry out inspections will face action. As per the new reforms, each vigilance officer will now be assigned specific local bodies and will be responsible for monitoring their operations using K-SMART and track file movements and delays.

The LSG Department has issued a new weekly schedule for vigilance officers that includes two days for waste management-related inspections, three days dedicated to vigilance operation and remaining days for clerical and administrative tasks. A new colour-coding system - Red, Yellow or Green - will be introduced as part of the reforms and based on file pendency, corruption cases and complaints both employees and local bodies will be colour-coded. This will be made visible to the public and will form the basis for action against repeat defaulters.

The minister said that a new standard operating procedure (SoP) will be developed for this. As many as 97 individuals with corruption allegations have been found across the state. The minister said that reforms must yield visible results within three months. The minister said that the upcoming amendments in the Panchayat Raj Act will empower internal vigilance officers by providing more authority and resources to the vigilance set-up.