Pocso case accused in school event: HM suspended

It was on the directives of the minister that the DDE conducted an inquiry into the incident.
The order suspending headmaster T S Pradeep was issued by the manager of the aided school on Tuesday on the basis of a recommendation by the Deputy Director of Education (DDE), Thiruvananthapuram.
The order suspending headmaster T S Pradeep was issued by the manager of the aided school on Tuesday on the basis of a recommendation by the Deputy Director of Education (DDE), Thiruvananthapuram. Photo | Express illustration
THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The headmaster of Fort High School in the capital has has been suspended from service pending inquiry in the wake of the participation of a Pocso-case accused vlogger as a guest during the school’s Praveshanolsavam (reopening) function.

The order suspending headmaster T S Pradeep was issued by the manager of the aided school on Tuesday on the basis of a recommendation by the Deputy Director of Education (DDE), Thiruvananthapuram.

The DDE had conducted an inquiry and concluded that there was a lack of vigil on the part of he headmaster that led to the participation of Mukesh M Nair, the Pocso case accused, at the function on June 2. The order also said R Rajesh, high school assistant, Malayalam, has been given charge of headmaster.

The Pocso case accused vlogger’s participation in the event was objected to by parents who took up the matter with General Education Minister V Sivankutty. It was on the directives of the minister that the DDE conducted an inquiry into the incident.

