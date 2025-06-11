Residents resist bank eviction, unlock home

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Residents of Karode in Parassala took decisive action on Tuesday when they forcibly removed a lock placed by the bank on the home of Thyagarajan’s family, who had been evicted the previous day due to a bank seizure. The family was forced out after bank officials sealed the premises over unpaid debts.

Thyagarajan had borrowed Rs 8 lakh from the bank to renovate their home. Though he successfully repaid Rs 6 lakh, he faced challenges in settling the remaining balance due to financial difficulties. Bank representatives assert that the outstanding amount still totals Rs 8 lakh, despite the family receiving multiple notices about their debt.

At the time of the eviction, Thyagarajan was away from home, leaving only his wife, Shiny, and their children behind. Stranded on the verandah, they found themselves without shelter.

Local residents attempted to negotiate with bank officials for more time for the family to resolve their financial situation. When these discussions proved unsuccessful, the community stepped in, breaking the lock placed by the bank to support Thyagarajan and his family in their time of need.