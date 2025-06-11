Thin force helps drug trade thrive on Kerala-TN border

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: With only 10 to 12 excise officers stationed at Amaravila, monitoring drug activities in Vellarada on the Kerala- Tamil Nadu border has become a major challenge. The absence of an excise office in the area has allowed drug cartels to operate freely, especially in Panachamoodu and Puliyoorsalai, where wholesale trade of cannabis and high-intoxication pan products continues. Excise officials acknowledge that their limited manpower and the absence of a nearby office are serious hurdles in controlling the situation effectively.
“A proposal is under consideration to form a new excise circle in the Kattakada-Neyyattinkara area. Due to the region’s vastness, more personnel are needed. Inspections and arrests are being carried out at the border and along byroads, but our ability to fully contain the issue is limited. Since our range office is far away and the officers already posted are overburdened, operations are strained. However, checks and monthly inspections by Kerala Excise Mobile Intervention Unit (KEMU) are being conducted,” said a top excise official.
According to sources, substances are stored in godowns and later distributed through middlemen to small-scale dealers based on demand. These banned products are openly sold in markets. Despite multiple inspections, cannabis continues to be found in abundance across the region.
Though the police have registered more than 25 drug-related cases within the past six months, both small and large, the contraband trade remains active. Meanwhile, the Vellarada police have intensified their efforts, regularly seizing MDMA and cannabis.
According to Rural SP K S Sudarsan, both police and excise teams are working jointly, especially in border areas, to block smuggling routes.
“The DANSAF unit is very active, and public awareness is much better now. Other than the monthly excise check, police are actively focusing on the issue. There is no alarming situation like before, but the maximum number of cases are being registered,” said the rural SP.
According to sources, setting up an excise office near the Vellarada border could improve surveillance and enforcement.
“For now, drug mafia continues to exploit the gaps in oversight, using rural byroads and remote godowns. Youth and students are primarily targeted and involved,” said a source.
According to an excise official, the excise department’s organisational structure has remained unchanged since its inception. This resulted in severe understaffing. “Typically, one excise range office, headed by an inspector, covers an area that would include 10 to 18 police stations. A circle inspector may oversee 3 to 4 jurisdictions. However, a range office generally has no more than 12 officers. This shows how understaffed the excise department is compared to the police, which directly impacts its efficiency,” said an excise officer who wished to remain anonymous.