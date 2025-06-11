Thin force helps drug trade thrive on Kerala-TN border

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: With only 10 to 12 excise officers stationed at Amaravila, monitoring drug activities in Vellarada on the Kerala- Tamil Nadu border has become a major challenge. The absence of an excise office in the area has allowed drug cartels to operate freely, especially in Panachamoodu and Puliyoorsalai, where wholesale trade of cannabis and high-intoxication pan products continues. Excise officials acknowledge that their limited manpower and the absence of a nearby office are serious hurdles in controlling the situation effectively.

“A proposal is under consideration to form a new excise circle in the Kattakada-Neyyattinkara area. Due to the region’s vastness, more personnel are needed. Inspections and arrests are being carried out at the border and along byroads, but our ability to fully contain the issue is limited. Since our range office is far away and the officers already posted are overburdened, operations are strained. However, checks and monthly inspections by Kerala Excise Mobile Intervention Unit (KEMU) are being conducted,” said a top excise official.