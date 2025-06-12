One-fourth of Kerala’s land digitally surveyed, says Revenue Min

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Revenue Minister K Rajan on Wednesday said that nearly one-fourth of Kerala’s land (excluding forest areas) has been digitally surveyed over the past two years, and the remaining areas will be covered soon.

“Kerala’s end-to-end digital resurvey is the first of its kind in the country, with no physical touch-points,” the minister said. “This digital resurvey can be considered the second Land Reforms Act of Kerala,” he added.

He also said that Kerala will frame a new Settlement Act -- the first since 1931 -- to identify excess land in the state. As part of the reforms, the government will introduce a digital revenue card, the size of a debit card, featuring a chip and QR code. These will be issued in villages where digital resurvey has been completed, starting November.

“Even if a property lacks boundary walls, it will now have a digital boundary. Kerala is once again becoming a model for the country,” Rajan said