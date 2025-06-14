Coastal erosion worsens in Kerala; projects worth Rs 5,000 crore yet to take off

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Frequent sea surges and alarming levels of erosion continue to batter Kerala’s 590-km shoreline, displacing thousands of coastal residents year after year. Studies show that over 55% of the state’s coastline is vulnerable to erosion.

Given the lack of funds for large-scale intervention to protect the shoreline, the state government has collaborated with international agencies like the Asian Development Bank (ADB) and the World Bank for external financial assistance. However, even after three years, the state government is unable to launch any of the projects, estimated to be worth Rs 5,000 crore, sparking concern among the coastal communities.

According to officials, the preparatory work to claim this external funding has been on for the past three years and the funding is expected to materialise soon.

An official with the irrigation department told TNIE that the National Centre for Coastal Research (NCCR) had submitted a preliminary report for the Coastal Protection Project under the World Bank-funded Resilient Kerala Programme three months ago, and the project has been launched. The official said the state is gearing up for a more comprehensive environmental and social impact assessment, to be carried out by an external international consultant, which is a mandatory requirement for the World Bank project. It is learnt that NCCR has recommended a slew of interventions ideal for each of the 30 critical locations including beach nourishment at Shankumukham, seawalls, and offshore breakwaters.

“Unlike the projects executed by the state, such externally funded projects have to go through a lot of complicated procedures and demand more studies. We are in talks with the authorities in the Netherlands who have done a lot of work in coastal conservation. If it doesn’t work, we will invite an expression of interest to rope in a consultant,” the official said.

The project aims at implementing climate-resilient coastal infrastructure, restoring natural buffers, and strengthening community-based disaster preparedness. The state is expecting Rs 4,000 crores as external funding from the ADB for coastal conservation in nine districts. According to officials, the project has been placed for Union cabinet approval. “Once the government gives the green signal, an official agreement will be signed with ADB,” said the official.

A study carried out by the Kerala University a couple of years ago revealed that 647 acres of coastal land along a 58km stretch in Thiruvananthapuram has been lost to the sea in the past 14 years.