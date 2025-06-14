Rasam: A concoction for your soul

During monsoon, the weather naturally calls for comfort — something warm and nourishing for the soul. Be it hot chai with crispy pazhampori, a plate of golden pakoras, or a bowl of hearty soup, food becomes an experience while watching the pitter-patter of rain.

No matter how much one cherishes the cosiness the rain offers, the season often brings the risk of sniffles and fever. This is when we crave something that not only comforts but also heals. Enter Rasam. This humble, tangy yet soothing spiced broth is the perfect concoction for the season.

In addition to the fact that it is flavourful, its simplicity in preparation likely made it a staple on lunch tables in many Malayali homes. Though rasam is common in many parts of southern India, where is it originally from?

The origin story

Well, history dates back to the 16th century in Madurai. Following the decline of the Vijayanagar empire, the Saurashtra empire’s rule was established. Though originally not from southern India, the community settled into the heart of the Tamil landscape. As immigrants adapting to a new land, they began incorporating local ingredients into their cooking.

Tamarind and black pepper, both plentiful in South India, became central to the soup they prepared. The name coined at first was pulichaar, but how the word evolved to what we call rasam is not known. The term rasam in Tamil means extract, and in Sanskrit, rasa refers to juice. With respect to places, the name also changes. In Karnataka, it is known as saaru, whereas chaaru is in Andhra Pradesh and saar is in Maharashtra, and even the term pulusu is also popular in South India.

In the book Historical Dictionary of Indian Food, author and historian K T Achaya mentions that the British referred to rasam as mulligatwany, a combination of two Tamil words: milagu (pepper) and thanni (water).

There also exists another story of how rasam came about. Here, the credit for inventing it goes to a chef in Madurai called Karunas. It is believed that the King’s son was ill and refused to eat anything. So, he declared a prize for anyone who could come up with a dish that his son would eat.

Responding to this challenge, Karunas made rasam to cope with illness. Since then, rasam has earned the reputation as the go-to comfort food when sick.