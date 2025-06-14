Rasam: A concoction for your soul

During monsoon, the weather naturally calls for comfort — something warm and nourishing for the soul. Be it hot chai with crispy pazhampori, a plate of golden pakoras, or a bowl of hearty soup, food becomes an experience while watching the pitter-patter of rain.
No matter how much one cherishes the cosiness the rain offers, the season often brings the risk of sniffles and fever. This is when we crave something that not only comforts but also heals. Enter Rasam. This humble, tangy yet soothing spiced broth is the perfect concoction for the season.
In addition to the fact that it is flavourful, its simplicity in preparation likely made it a staple on lunch tables in many Malayali homes. Though rasam is common in many parts of southern India, where is it originally from?
The origin story
Well, history dates back to the 16th century in Madurai. Following the decline of the Vijayanagar empire, the Saurashtra empire’s rule was established. Though originally not from southern India, the community settled into the heart of the Tamil landscape. As immigrants adapting to a new land, they began incorporating local ingredients into their cooking.
Tamarind and black pepper, both plentiful in South India, became central to the soup they prepared. The name coined at first was pulichaar, but how the word evolved to what we call rasam is not known. The term rasam in Tamil means extract, and in Sanskrit, rasa refers to juice. With respect to places, the name also changes. In Karnataka, it is known as saaru, whereas chaaru is in Andhra Pradesh and saar is in Maharashtra, and even the term pulusu is also popular in South India.
In the book Historical Dictionary of Indian Food, author and historian K T Achaya mentions that the British referred to rasam as mulligatwany, a combination of two Tamil words: milagu (pepper) and thanni (water).
There also exists another story of how rasam came about. Here, the credit for inventing it goes to a chef in Madurai called Karunas. It is believed that the King’s son was ill and refused to eat anything. So, he declared a prize for anyone who could come up with a dish that his son would eat.
Responding to this challenge, Karunas made rasam to cope with illness. Since then, rasam has earned the reputation as the go-to comfort food when sick.
Over 200 varieties
There are over 200 known rasam varieties, and just like how its name changes according to the region, differences are also felt in its flavour and texture.
For example, unlike the rasam made in Kerala style, the saaru and chaaru varieties have a thick consistency and also have a hint of Saarina podi, and in Tamil Nadu, rasam is also made with tuvar dal, often infused with ingredients like pepper, tamarind, lime, tomato, and curry leaves.
Typically, poured over rice and served as the first course of the meal. With time, from being the classic tomato-pepper rasam, this super soup comes with other vegetables and even fruits. For a healthy gut, we now have rasams in gooseberry, lemon, pineapple, strawberry, watermelon, raw mango, moringa, veldt grape and even chettinad famous chicken rasam, cooked using chicken bone pieces along with spices.
Medicinal properties
Packed with antioxidants, it’s known to offer relief from colds and coughs while also supporting digestive and circulatory health. In 2020, when the world was hit by coronavirus, rasam became viral in the USA as a new immunity booster. Traditional ingredients like ginger, garlic, asafoetida, fenugreek, and mustard give rasam its reputation as a go-to remedy during bouts of illness.
Coriander seeds, often used in the mix, have anti-inflammatory properties, while turmeric, ginger, and black pepper help soothe a sore throat and ease cold symptoms. Raw garlic, when added, is believed to support heart health and improve circulation. Mustard and fenugreek contribute additional antioxidant benefits.
For those dealing with digestive issues, rasam is an effective option. Cumin, asafoetida, and ginger aid in digestion and help prevent bloating. Tamarind supports healthy bowel movements.
Beyond its medicinal properties, rasam is also nutrient-dense. Depending on the variation, it can provide essential minerals like zinc, calcium, potassium, niacin, and magnesium, along with a healthy dose of vitamins A and C.
RECIPES
Kozhi rasam
Ingredients
* Chicken (with bone ): 500g
* Water: 3 ltr
* Salt: to taste
* Peppercorns: 20g
* Whole coriander: 15g
* Whole red chilli: 10g
* Garlic: 20g
* Sliced Tomatoes: 50g
* Chopped coriander: 10g
* Asafotida powder: 3g
* Cumin seeds: 5g
* Curry leaves: 2 sprigs
* Turmeric powder: 4g
* Tamarind water: 15 ml
Method
Crush the garlic, cumin, black pepper and red chilli. Keep it aside. Boil the ingredients except chopped coriander and tamarind pulp with the prepared masala. Allow to boil for 30 minutes in slow heat. Strain the rasam after 30 minutes. Finish with tamarind pulp, boiled chicken pieces and chopped coriander.
Pineapple Rasam
Ingredients
* Toor dal: 1/4 cup
* Turmeric powder: 1 tsp
* Tomatoes: 3 (roughly chopped)
* Pineapple: 1 cup (chopped)
* Green chillies: 2 (slit)
* Cumin powder: 1/2 tsp
* Coriander powder: 1/2 tsp
* Red chilli powder: 1/4 tsp
* Lemon juice: 2 tsp
* Salt: to taste
* Coriander leaves: 2 sprig
* Ghee: 1 tbsp
* Mustard seeds: 1/4 tsp
* Cumin seeds: 1/4 tsp
* Garlic: 3 cloves
* Asafotida: A pinch
* Curry leaves: 2 sprig
Method
Boil the dal and set aside. Puree tomatoes and set aside. Add pineapple cubes, green chillies, freshly made tomato puree, salt, red chilli powder, coriander powder and cumin powder into a cooker. Add 1 cup of water, mix well and cook until 4-5 whistles. Blend the mix together and add it to a pot. Add dal and water into it and bring to a boil. Add coriander leaves and the freshly squeezed lemon juice into the rasam. In a small pan, heat ghee on medium flame, and add mustard seeds and cumin seeds. Allow them to crackle and add hing and curry leaves. Add the tadka to rasam.
Gooseberry rasam
Ingredients
* Toor dal: 1 tbsp
* Cumin seeds: 1 tsp
* Peppercorns: 1 tsp
* Dry chillies: 2
* Curry leaves: 5-6
* Gooseberry: 4
* Tomatoes: 2
* Ginger: 1-inch long piece
* Turmeric powder: 1 tsp
* Chilli powder: 1 tsp(optional)
* Asafoetida: 1.5 tsp
* Salt: to taste
* Mustard seeds: 1 tsp
* Garlic: 6 cloves
* Oil: 2 tbsp (or ghee)
Method
In a pan, pour 1 tbsp oil and roast the ingredients in step 1 (first the spices and dal and then the gooseberry and tomato pieces). Grind this to a paste and boil it with 3 cups of water and the ingredients in step 2. Temper the rasam with ingredients under step 3.
Njandu Rasam
Ingredients (serves five)
* Tomato: 100g
* Sambar dal: 50g
* Chilli powder: 5g
* Coriander powder: 5g
* Turmeric powder: 3g
* Shallots: 15g
* Garlic and ginger: 20g
* Asafotida: 3g
* Crab: 200g
* Salt: 10g
* Lemon juice: 30 ml
For garnish
* Curry leaves: 10g
* Coriander leaves: 5g
* Jeera: 5g
Method
In a cooking pan, pour enough water. Add the fresh crab pieces and set it to boil in low heat for 20 minutes. In a pan, saute shallots, garlic and ginger for 10 minutes till it turns golden brown. Then, add the fresh tomatoes, curry leaves, and all masala powders. Slowly mix the mushy cooked sambar dal. Mix well. Then add fresh crab stock and salt. Mix well and serve hot.