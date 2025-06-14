Ward delimitation: Hearing on 782 plaints to begin on June 21 in Kerala

THIRUVANATHAPUAM; The State Delimitation Commission has received as many as 782 complaints from across the state over the re-drawing of the boundaries of 152 block panchayat wards that was carried out recently in the run up to the local body election.

The highest number of complaints (119) was received from Kozhikode and the lowest (23) from Alappuzha. To address these complaints, the commission will hold region-wise hearings in Thiruvananthapuram, Ernakulam and Kozhikode from June 21.

Complainants in Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Pathanamthitta districts can attend the hearing to be held at PWD Rest House, Thycaud, Thiruvananthapuram, from 9am on June 21.

The hearing for complainants from Ernakulam, Alappuzha, Idukki, Thrissur, Palakkad and Kottayam will be held at Ernakulam Rest House from 9am on June 23. For Kozhikode, Malappuram, Wayanad, Kannur and Kasaragod districts, the hearing will be held at Kozhikode Guest House from 9am on June 24.

Block panchayat ward delimitation complaints:

T’Puram 40

Kollam 37

P’thitta 47

Alappuzha 23

Kottayam 54

Idukki 39

Ernakulam 52

Thrissur 82

Palakkad 47

Malappuram 74

Kozhikode 119

Wayanad 31

Kannur 77

Kasaragod 60

Total 782