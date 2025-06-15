UK fighter jet makes emergency landing at Thiruvananthapuram Airport after running low on fuel

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: A United Kingdom fighter aircraft made an emergency landing at Trivandrum International Airport (TRV) on Saturday night after running low on fuel, airport officials confirmed.

The jet, reportedly an F-35, had taken off from an aircraft carrier stationed approximately 100 nautical miles off the coast. Adverse weather conditions prevented its return to the carrier, prompting the pilot to request an emergency landing.

The single-seat aircraft was safely guided to the airport by authorities, who made the necessary arrangements for its landing. However, refuelling will take place only after receiving clearance from defence officials.

Personnel from the Indian Army and Air Force are expected to inspect the aircraft on Sunday afternoon. The jet is currently stationed at the airport's domestic terminal.