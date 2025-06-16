Thiruvananthapuram

Couple found dead at residence in Karamana

Police said the family was facing serious financial issues.
Neighbours and local residents gather outside the couple’s house at Karamana, where they follow the incident
Neighbours and local residents gather outside the couple’s house at Karamana, where they follow the incident Photo | B P Deepu
THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: A couple was found dead at their house in Karamana on Sunday. The deceased are Satheesh, 52, and his wife Bindu, 44. Police suspect it to be a case of suicide.

Satheesh was found with his throat slit, while Bindu was found hanging. Initial investigation suggests that the wife may have killed her husband and later died by suicide.

Police said the family was facing serious financial issues. They had a debt of around Rs 2.3 crore, of which Rs 64 lakh was a bank loan which they failed to repay. Relatives said the house was under the threat of attachment.

According to Satheesh’s brother, the couple was found dead around 10 am. Bindu’s brother visited in the morning but did not see anyone. Since it was a Sunday, he thought the couple was sleeping.

Later when Satheesh’s brother and his wife came to the house, they saw him lying in blood through the window. They immediately broke open the door and found Bindu hanging inside. Police have registered a case and started detailed probe.

