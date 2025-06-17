Key accused, brother remanded in Priyamvada murder case

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The murder of 48-year-old Priyamvada from Panachimoodu has taken a turn with police confirming that the accused Vinod’s brother, Santhosh, helped him bury the body. Both Vinod and Santhosh were remanded on Monday. Santhosh also helped Vinod clean the room where the body was hidden. Police booked him for destroying evidence.

According to Vellarada police, Vinod killed Priyamvada following a financial dispute and hid her body under a cot for three days. To suppress the foul smell, he burned sandalwood incense in the room. Suspicion arose when Vinod’s mother-in-law noticed the smell and asked Vinod’s child to check the room.

Though Vinod tried to scare the child away, the child later told his grandmother that he had seen a hand under the cot. The family informed a local parish priest, who then alerted the police.

Vinod confessed that he strangled Priyamvada after a fight and buried her body on Saturday night with his brother’s help. Police believe the argument began after Vinod asked for repayment of a loan.

Priyamvada, a cashew factory worker, had gone missing on June 12 after leaving for work. When she failed to return, her family filed a complaint. Vinod acted as if he was helping with the search while hiding the truth.

Her gold jewellery and mobile phone were missing and this raised further suspicion.

Vinod’s wife is currently abroad. His mother-in-law and two children live nearby.