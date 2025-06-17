Minority panel initiates case over inaction over rough sea surges along Kerala capital's coast, sends notices

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: With complaints and media reports piling up about the inaction of authorities despite continuous rough sea surges along the Thiruvananthapuram coast, the Minorities Commission on Monday took a suo motu case.

The panel has sent a notice to the district collector, tahsildar, state fisheries head and the city police commissioner. Commission chairman A A Rasheed instructed that the detailed report of all actions taken should be submitted within ten days.

Property damage has become a daily occurrence ever since the monsoon started, accompanied by crop loss and potholes. Several houses on the Thiruvananthapuram coastline have been damaged, and the safety of many others remains ambiguous.

With sand sacks deposited to protect the coasts during the sea fury, buildings in areas with higher minority populations like Beemapally, Vettucaud, Cheriyathura, Valiyathura, Shangumugham, Veli, Kannanthura, Kochuthoppu, Pozhikkara are in danger, the commission says. Houses in the areas where the sea wall is yet to be built can fall victim to waves any time.

Fishing boats kept metres away from the shore have also been damaged, affecting the lives of those in fishing-allied jobs. The commission said the district administration lags in taking prompt decisions, village offices and other government institutions are refusing to accept pleas.

Taking to task

1 .Commission chairman A A Rasheed said the detailed report of all actions taken should be submitted within ten days

2 .Buildings in areas with higher minority populations like Beemapally, Vettucaud, Cheriyathura are in danger, the panel observed

