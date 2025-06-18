British F-35B jet remains grounded, additional crew arrive for repairs

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The British F-35B fighter jet that made an emergency landing at the Trivandrum International Airport on Saturday night remains grounded due to a technical fault in its hydraulic system. The jet, hailed as one of the world’s most advanced fighter aircraft, was scheduled to depart by Tuesday noon, but the departure was deferred.

The Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) has been tasked with safeguarding the aircraft, which is currently parked near the domestic terminal. A Royal British Navy helicopter (MJS-101) landed on Sunday, bringing in an additional pilot and an engineering crew member to assist with the repairs. All three personnel have been accommodated at the airport’s Emergency Medical Centre.

Thiruvananthapuram International Airport authorities have also arranged their food and lodging, and provided ground-handling support at the request of the UK officials.

The F-35B is part of the UK’s Carrier Strike Group, stationed aboard HMS Prince of Wales, which is currently positioned around 100 nautical miles off the Indian coast in the Indian Ocean. The fighter jet was forced to land in Thiruvananthapuram due to deteriorating weather conditions and low fuel. The Indian Air Force coordinated the emergency landing. The jet was refuelled on Sunday itself.

The Carrier Strike Group has been operating in the Indo-Pacific and recently concluded a joint maritime drill (PASSEX) with the Indian Navy.