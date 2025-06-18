Governor must uphold constitutional values: CPI

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Asserting that CPI doesn’t want a tussle with Raj Bhavan, party state secretary Binoy Viswam said that the governor should uphold constitutional values and national interests as Raj Bhavan is a constitutional establishment.

“The governor holds a constitutional position. The primary duty of the person residing there is to uphold constitutional values and national interests,” said Binoy Viswam. He alleged that the governor failed in this responsibility. “Unfortunately, the governor has forgotten that,” he said.

Referring to Agriculture Minister P Prasad boycotting an event at Raj Bhavan, Binoy said a Communist minister in a Left government can take only such a position. He said the party will not allow any attempt to smuggle in a version of Bharat Mata that resembles the one seen only in RSS shakhas,” he said.

While acknowledging that the governor may personally hold certain ideological views, Binoy Viswam said that such positions should not influence the constitutional office he holds.

“While holding the position of governor, it is not the RSS ideology that should be projected. If the strong protest raised by the Communist party has opened his eyes, that is a good thing,” he said. Binoy Viswam added that the CPI and the CPM stand united on the matter.