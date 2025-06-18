Houses on Thiruvananthapuram's coast continue to face sea’s wrath

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: “My daughter’s house nearly collapsed three days ago. Sea waves have reached my gate too. We don’t know how long it will take for it to claim my home too,” said Alphonsa, as she pointed towards her daughter Raji’s house in Valiyathura.

One of the many victims of the rogue sea, the house compound, which included an outdoor toilet and a dog kennel, was washed away by the waves that hit over the last two days. With the base of the house too partly swallowed by the sea, Raji and her husband Sajan’s home is now unfit for living.

The tragedy took place in the Thoppu area of Valiyathura, where the sea wall is under construction. Raji’s house was located in a stretch where construction had not yet started.

“At least 8 ft of the compound was washed away in the last three days,” said Jerome, Sajan’s father-in-law. “We made multiple requests to the authorities for a better housing facility, but in vain,” said Alphonsa. It’s not just Raji’s house, in Shankhumukham ward under the Thiruvananthapuram corporation, that has been affected. A provision shop owner in Valiyathura locality, Susemariya said sometimes, waves rise above his shop and that they are unsure of their fate in the coming days. Many houses near his shop have also been half eaten by the sea.

When contacted, Shankhumukham ward councillor Seraphine Fredy said people could have shifted much earlier. “People wasted time by taking the situation lightly. It is not a good practice to ask everything from the government and the corporation,” she said.

The irrigation department provides clay, sacks and manpower for the construction of the temporary sea wall. Some execution delays aside, the councillor expressed hope the wall will be built at the earliest.

Sea fury has also claimed both lives and property at Valiyathura, Beemapally and Poonthura wards, said a fisheries department official.

Vettucaud ward councillor Clinus Rozario said though there has not been any severe damage in the locality, the threat remains. He said he had held discussions with MLA Antony Raju on the issue.