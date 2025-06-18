US tariffs may give competitive edge to India: Expert

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Trump administration’s tariffs on imports to the US give a competitive edge to India in certain areas, opined Dr V Anantha Nageswaran, Chief Economic Advisor to the Government of India. He said this citing the higher tariffs for imports from China.

“The tariffs for India are on hold till July 9 and that for China till May 12. Right now, whatever was announced on April 2 by President Trump gives India certain tariff advantages compared to other countries. If your competitor is going to face a higher tariff, then you are at an advantage,” he said. Nageswaran was delivering a talk on “Global economic trends: India’s challenges and prospects” at the Raj Bhavan here on Tuesday.

“If the tariffs remain after July 9, India will have an advantage. It is an opportunity for us to improve and promote labour-intensive manufacturing like footwear, textiles, leather products, and chemicals,” he said, adding that the country could reclaim its lost market share.