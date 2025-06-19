House of history

Some yards away from Neyyattinkara Junction stands a home where the past resides in all its glory. This is Abey VJ’s home. Alongside his family, it houses a stunning collection of vintage artefacts from across the globe, each with its own unique story from a bygone era.

Notable among his collectibles are a wide range of antique clocks, cameras, and gramophones, including some sourced from royal houses, that still play rare, unheard tunes.

There are traditional measures from across the country, alongside pure-brass vessels that are hard to come by in the market. At one corner, a studio has been recreated in its original form, featuring spools used to record voices nearly 80 years ago, and even remake prints of J C Daniel’s ‘Vigathakumaran’ — the first Malayalam feature film.