Court slaps Rs 1 crore fine on private dairy for copying Milma branding

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Principal Commercial Court in Thiruvananthapuram has imposed a penalty of Rs 1 crore on Milnna, a private dairy, for copying the cover design and brand name of Milma on its milk packets an act the court ruled as a violation of trade laws.

In a statement issued on Wednesday, Milma said the court has also barred Milnna from advertising, marketing, or selling milk or any dairy products using trademarks or packaging that resemble Milma’s branding.

Additionally, the court directed Milnna to pay `8,18,410 to Milma to cover litigation costs. Milma Chairman K S Mani welcomed the verdict, calling it a “stern warning” to companies attempting to mislead consumers with counterfeit branding and damage the reputation of the state-run cooperative.

“Milma is a major cooperative network of dairy farmers in India. We remain committed to protecting the interests of our farmers and the integrity of our brand,” he said. Milma had initiated legal proceedings in 2022 against two private dairies, including Milnna, for imitating its name and packaging design.