French envoy meets Kerala CM, explores ties with state

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: French Ambassador to India Thierry Mathou met Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Wednesday and discussed avenues to strengthen cooperation across multiple sectors.

The envoy said France would explore the possibility of offering employment opportunities to nurses from the state, with language training support. He also proposed collaboration with the Fisheries Department to boost Blue Economy initiatives. French representatives will participate in a conclave on the subject scheduled for September.

Mathou highlighted ongoing partnerships in Kerala, including projects like Mane Kancor, a natural ingredients manufacturer, and expressed willingness to enhance French investments in the state.

He added that the matter was discussed with the Minister for Industries as well. Climate change was another area identified for potential collaboration.