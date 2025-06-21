30 habitual offenders detained under KAAPA so far this year

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Intensifying its action against history-sheeters, the city police have taken 30 habitual offenders into preventive detention under the Kerala Anti-Social Activities Prevention Act (KAAPA) so far this year.

The detention orders of the repeated offenders were passed by the district collector acting on the inputs provided by the police department. Police sources said that KAAPA is being used wide and effective to crack down on those involved in heinous crimes. Those detained will be jailed for a year.

Apart from preventive detention, the police have banished 37 serial offenders from the district. DCP Nakul Rajendra Deshmukh said the city police have been pro-actively preparing Rowdy History-Sheets (RHS) in all the police stations so that when they repeat a serious offence, the department can quickly recommend action against them under the KAAPA.