A grand food festival celebrating Travancore cuisine at Hotel Leela Raviz Kovalam

There are dinners one eats, and then there are evenings one feels — slow, lingering, and entrenched in memory. The ‘Taste of Travancore’ food festival at The Leela Raviz Kovalam is one such experience.

Located on a hill by the Arabian Sea, The Terrace at The Leela Raviz Kovalam appears to ‘float’ between the sky and ocean. It’s not just about the food on your plate, but about the whole experience — food that feels like home, the grace of oil lamps flickering over brass urulis, classical music and percussion performances in the background, and the sea waves whispering ancient secrets.

The festival, running from June 20 to 26, is a tribute to this land. The hotel’s general manager, Ayyappan Nallaperumal, says, “As our first major culinary celebration of the year, we wanted to keep it truly rooted in home, celebrating the flavours of Travancore, sourcing fresh produce from our garden, Aaramam, and honouring the traditions of this coastline that has inspired generations of cuisine. It is our way of giving back to the city, with a table set in its honour.”

At one glance, it is a journey through the flavours of the historic Travancore kingdom, stretching from Kanyakumari to Alappuzha.

South Indian specialty sous chef Vijeesh Vilappil, who has curated the fest, shares, “We spent nearly four months researching traditional recipes, regional influences, and indigenous ingredients.