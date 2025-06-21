Concerns over tardy progress of much-delayed Nemom road project in Thiruvananthapuram

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: A key road in General Education Minister V Sivankutty’s Nemom constituency is better off as an off-roading trail, say locals. Riddled with potholes, which keep increasing with every passing monsoon, widening of the Thirumala-Thrikkannapuram road has been under consideration for the past 20 years.

All these years, the 3.6km-long stretch, which connects several wards to the Thiruvananthapuram-Nagercoil highway, has been marked for widening — from around 8m to 15m. But, with the project getting tangled in red tape, people have been facing the music.

Bhaskaran Nair, a resident, said he has parked his car at a plot a few metres from his house due to the bad condition of the road just outside his house. The senior citizen adds that it has become impossible for two-wheeler riders to navigate the stretch without incident.