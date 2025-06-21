Dance class @ Technopark gives employees a chance to juggle tech and taal

This dance class has no name. It also doesn’t have strict timings. Missing a session doesn’t mean missing out on the lessons.

What is more interesting is that it is housed within Technopark, where time itself often grows weary clocking in hours beyond the stipulated workday, thanks to calls and meetings with clients or higher-ups across the globe.

“I used to encounter many wannabe dancers who had to leave midway because their job wouldn’t allow them the time,” says Saraswathy Devi S, a techie herself, who has doubled up as a dance teacher.

“There are many techies who start their day at 9 a.m., and finish late as their work can run late into the evening. So, attending dance classes in prime city locations becomes difficult, especially on weekdays. Weekends, too, may get busy depending on the project they are involved in. Hence, many were forced to set aside their passion for dance. This made me think: ‘Why not help them?’”