Dance class @ Technopark gives employees a chance to juggle tech and taal

This dance class has no name. It also doesn’t have strict timings. Missing a session doesn’t mean missing out on the lessons.
What is more interesting is that it is housed within Technopark, where time itself often grows weary clocking in hours beyond the stipulated workday, thanks to calls and meetings with clients or higher-ups across the globe.
“I used to encounter many wannabe dancers who had to leave midway because their job wouldn’t allow them the time,” says Saraswathy Devi S, a techie herself, who has doubled up as a dance teacher.
“There are many techies who start their day at 9 a.m., and finish late as their work can run late into the evening. So, attending dance classes in prime city locations becomes difficult, especially on weekdays. Weekends, too, may get busy depending on the project they are involved in. Hence, many were forced to set aside their passion for dance. This made me think: ‘Why not help them?’”
That thought led her to start classes with four students at Technopark’s Club House on January 1.
“Seniors at the company where I worked encouraged the idea and supported me in balancing the classes with my job,” she adds.
“Subsequently, however, I quit the job as I wanted to explore a career shift into business development.”
Saraswathy is an accomplished artist, having learnt dance since the age of six. “My mother, Remadevi K M, is a dancer. She and my father, Prakash S, encouraged me to take up dancing — first under V Mythili and then with Gayathri Suresh. I have trained under other gurus as well,” she says.
“I have been passionate about the world of arts. Even my choice of engineering college was influenced by my love for the arts and the possibilities to explore them. I am a chenda player and have taken part in school Kalolsavams. I have learnt mural art as well. After my engineering, I was placed in Bengaluru, but I returned to Thiruvananthapuram, partly to pursue my passion.”
Saraswathy says she is particularly grateful to her mother. “I remember her struggling to take me to dance classes while also caring for my little sister. She ensured there was no break in my training. I understand the hearts of those who are forced to forego dance due to life situations. That is what inspired me to organise this class at Technopark,” she says.
Classes are held on weekdays in the evenings. Students can step out if they need to take office calls or attend meetings. Missed classes are made up for over the weekend. “I have students of all ages — from freshers to professionals. To be able to provide such a space for them is a gratifying experience,” she smiles.
Vishnu V Nair, a lead strategist in Kerala government’s IT high-power committee, welcomes Saraswathy’s initiative. “It is great to have extracurricular curricular activities at tech hubs. This is not the only initiative at Technopark. Sporting activities are also organised for employees,” he adds.
“We also have activities for employees’ children. Currently, we are planning to introduce chess and football programmes soon.”