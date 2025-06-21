High-level tech committee assigned to finalise plan to protect Thiruvananthapuram's Shankhumukham Beach

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: After much hue and cry, a high-level meeting convened by Antony Raju MLA has decided to coordinate the construction and protection activities at Shankhumukham Beach — one of the popular beaches in the capital city.

The meeting has decided to prioritise protective measures to save the fast-eroding Shankhumukham Beach without it losing its tourism appeal.

The meeting discussed the proposals and recommendations put forward by the Public Works Department (PWD) and the technical suggestions given by M V Ramana Murthy, technical advisor to the National Centre for Coastal Research (NCCR) and director of the Deep Ocean Mission. The fisheries and Irrigation departments jointly reviewed the proposals.

The major proposal under consideration for Shankhumukham is a shoreline protection project involving geotubes and sand nourishments. The Kerala State Coastal Area Development Corporation has proposed the installation of geotubes at a depth of 6 metres, 200 metres offshore, along a 1.5-km stretch of the beach for protection.