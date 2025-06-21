MLA VK Prashanth, Collector Anu Kumari take part in Yoga Day demonstration in Thiruvananthapuram

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Vattiyoorkavu MLA VK Prashanth and Thiruvananthapuram District Collector Anu Kumari participated in the Yoga Day demonstrations organised in Thiruvananthapuram on Saturday.
The legislator inaugurated the district-level Yoga Day programme at Central Stadium here.
The ex-Mayor said that Yoga should be proactively propagated throughout the world and appreciated the efforts of the AYUSH mission in popularising the traditional discipline.
'Yoga is a comprehensive package," said collector Anu Kumari, mentioning the physical, mental and spiritual gains one can achieve through it. She also congratulated the mission for starting over 10,000 yoga clubs in the district during 2024.
The programme, which had over 500 participants, aged from 10 to 80 years, from over 53 Yoga clubs of the district. The yoga demonstration was followed by a public meeting and a yoga dance competition.
The Green Yoga Club also distributed saplings of medicinal plants to the participants in the ceremony organised by the National AYUSH Mission Kerala.
The function was attended by national AYUSH mission state programme manager Dr Saji PR, Homoeopathy department Deputy Director Dr VK Priyadarshini, District Medical Officers Dr Manjula Sree Thankachi (Homoeopathy) and Dr Mini S Pai (ISM), among others.