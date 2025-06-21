MLA VK Prashanth, Collector Anu Kumari take part in Yoga Day demonstration in Thiruvananthapuram

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Vattiyoorkavu MLA VK Prashanth and Thiruvananthapuram District Collector Anu Kumari participated in the Yoga Day demonstrations organised in Thiruvananthapuram on Saturday.

The legislator inaugurated the district-level Yoga Day programme at Central Stadium here.

The ex-Mayor said that Yoga should be proactively propagated throughout the world and appreciated the efforts of the AYUSH mission in popularising the traditional discipline.

'Yoga is a comprehensive package," said collector Anu Kumari, mentioning the physical, mental and spiritual gains one can achieve through it. She also congratulated the mission for starting over 10,000 yoga clubs in the district during 2024.