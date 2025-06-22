Brand new cricket nets grace Central Stadium in Thiruvananthapuram

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Cricket is all the rage in the country, both in terms of aspiring players and sporting infrastructure. But then, there’s a price to pay to access the best facilities that help young players refine their skills -- which can deter those from poorer families.

In the state capital, there is now an answer: The new cricket nets at the Central Stadium.

The two 50m-long nets were built within a short span of four months, under the supervision of the Kerala State Sports Council. The project was the brainchild of council secretary Vishnu Raj P who hopes to provide space for “quality cricket training to all aspirants, at minimal cost”.

The concrete and astro pitches of the new nets make it easier for players to get back on track after light rains. Floodlights have also been installed. Trainees can make use of the facilities for an annual fee of `900 each, which is less than even the monthly fee of many cricket coaching centres.

“Lower fees don’t imply lower quality,” says Vishnu Raj. “We have well qualified coaches who engage with their young wards,” he said. A cricket enthusiast himself, the civil service officer adds that such training will allow coaches to identify potential talent.

“A significant number of students who attend our training come from economically weaker backgrounds,” says Mathew Mathew, the coach at the facility. The location of the facility is ideal-- being in the heart of the city and close to many schools, he added.

The trainees could not have asked for more. “While the earlier nets were only partially covered, the new ones are fully covered, which minimise the risk of injury,” points out 17-year-old cricket aspirant Ananthu Binu.