IAS officer Prasanth alleges Chief Secretary A Jayathilak intervened to extend his suspension

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Suspended IAS officer Prasanth N has released documents to support his charge that Chief Secretary A Jayathilak had intervened to get his suspension extended despite the suspension review committee initially deciding to revoke it.

The IAS officer had indicated on social media on Friday that he would release the ‘evidence’ to show how his suspension was extended. Prasanth released the minutes of the suspension review committee, chaired by former Chief Secretary Sarada Muraleedharan, that met on April 23. The panel had recommended that Prasanth’s suspension be revoked pending finalisation of disciplinary action against him.

However, after Jayathilak assumed charge as Chief Secretary, Additional Chief Secretary Rajan Khobragade was to be included in his place in the panel as Prasanth’s allegations were directed against the former. Jayathilak, in a note on May 3, said reconstitution of the panel with another member was not required and the two members of the suspension review committee could take necessary action.

On May 7, the suspension review committee decided that Prasanth’s suspension, that was on for six months, be extended by another 180 days. Sources close to Prasanth said the intervention by Jayathilak had prompted the panel to extend his suspension.