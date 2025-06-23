Thiruvananthapuram murder case: Postmortem confirms woman was smothered, assaulted

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The postmortem report of Sheheena, who was allegedly murdered by her brother in an apartment in Mannanthala on Saturday, confirmed smothering and tranquillisation as reasons for death. The report also revealed multiple injuries on her chest, ribs and right arm, indicating she was brutally beaten.

The police have identified her brother, Shamsad, as the main accused. The investigation suggests the murder was the result of an argument over her relationships. The police said Shamsad was upset about his sister’s friendships and claimed she had destroyed her marriage and often video-called her friends.

The confrontation reportedly escalated into a violent scuffle that led to her death. Shamsad’s friend Vaisakh, a native of Chempazhanthy, has also been booked for helping destroy evidence and assisting in the attempted shifting of the body. Both men were produced in court and remanded.

A forensic team and dog squad examined the crime scene on Sunday. The police confirmed that Sheheena had been living separately from her husband for the past six months and was staying with her family. Her parents, who discovered the crime and alerted the police, are yet to give formal statements. They were allegedly prevented from entering the apartment by the accused, who were said to be intoxicated at the time.

A detailed probe is on, said the police.