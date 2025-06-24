Congress celebrates Nilambur win as morale booster ahead of assembly polls

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: It was a Monday morning painted in shades of triumph at the KPCC office in Thiruvananthapuram. While the vote count in Nilambur played out on television screens, the mood at Indira Bhavan was already celebratory, as if the

Congress had sensed the result long before the final numbers came in.

There were no dramatic swings or heart-stopping lead changes to rattle nerves. The moment Aryadan Shoukath began taking the lead, there was confidence felt at the KPCC office. Every number only confirmed what the Congress workers there believed from the start, that Nilambur was coming home.

The leaders came early. Ramesh Chennithala, Adoor Prakash, K Sabarinath, K Sarathchandran and others walked in with all smiles. They settled in front of the TV with no visible tension but only anticipation that slowly turned into celebration.

“This is the semi-final before the big one. And we have made our shot count,” said Ramesh Chennithala, watching the screen with a half-smile as the leads widened. He called it a clear mandate against the LDF government and said the Pinarayi government has now lost the moral right to continue. “What we have now is only a caretaker government,” he added.

As the final lead turned into a confirmed victory, the mood inside KPCC office came alive with cheers. Sweets came out. The courtyard rang with slogans hailing Shoukath and targeting the LDF government. The Congress flags waved high in the capital sky. The cheers were not just about one win. They were about the return of momentum.

They were about reclaiming lost ground. They were about setting the stage for the assembly elections that now feel closer than ever. K Sabarinath called it a morale booster. “This gives us the energy to come together and fight as a team. After delimitation in 2011, Aryadan Mohammed won Nilambur by 5,000 votes. Since then, the seat has gone to the CPM. This time it is an 11,000-vote win. That’s no ordinary victory. That’s a message,” he said.